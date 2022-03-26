FORD, Hilda F., March 9, 1921 to March 23, 2022. Hilda passed away quietly in her sleep at the age of 101. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Elton A. Ford; her daughter, Vicki Armentrout; and son-in-law, Barkev Ben Baronian. Hilda loved to be active whether dancing, enjoying her family or playing mahjong. Her unique personality will provide her family with many happy stories to tell for many years to come. Hilda is survived by her daughter, Dale Ford Baronian of Richmond; her son, D. Wayne Ford (Myra) of Greensboro, N.C.; grandsons, Alex Baronian (Stacy), Nick Baronian (Jennifer); granddaughter, Aimee Peacemaker (Jesse); grandson, Josh Armentrout (Jamie); granddaughter, Sandra Surratt; and son-in-law, David Armentrout. Blessed with a long life, Hilda was fortunate to be able to participate in the lives of her great-grandchildren, David, Andrew, Aiden and Elizabeth Baronian, Drew Surratt and Vincent Armentrout. Visitation will be at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial will be private. Hilda's family would like to especially thank Lakewood Health Services and Bon Secours Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her in her final months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad or the Virginia Science Museum, where she enjoyed volunteering for many years.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2022.