PRITCHARD, Dr. Hiram T., Jr., D.V.M., 95, of Hartfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was the widower of Jean Gossage Pritchard. Dr. Pritchard was a retired veterinarian and Navy veteran. He was a member of Lower United Methodist Church, avid golfer and sailor. Dr. Pritchard was a great storyteller and he loved to share his life experiences and adventures with all that knew him. Survived by his sons, Christopher N. Pritchard (Cathy Hogge), Hiram T. Pritchard III (Cheryl); and three grandchildren, Henry Noah Pritchard, Brandon Pritchard and Melanie Pritchard. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22 at Lower United Methodist Church in Hartfield with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Lower United Methodist Church or your favorite S.P.C.A. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
I have known Dr. Pritchard since I was 9 years old (early 1965) and he always helped us with our pets. He was a good man and a big animal lover. He will be missed.
Beth Miles
October 8, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I was Mr. Pritchard's mail carrier for 3 years. He blessed me with many of his adventure stories when I was lucky enough to see him outside or in his garage puttering. He will be missed.
Amy Keller
Other
September 26, 2021
This good man helped us with our seven dogs, from 1969 until 2007. He was the best vet, and one of the best people, we have known. With great sympathy and appreciation, Ben and Cheryl