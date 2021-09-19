PRITCHARD, Dr. Hiram T., Jr., D.V.M., 95, of Hartfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was the widower of Jean Gossage Pritchard. Dr. Pritchard was a retired veterinarian and Navy veteran. He was a member of Lower United Methodist Church, avid golfer and sailor. Dr. Pritchard was a great storyteller and he loved to share his life experiences and adventures with all that knew him. Survived by his sons, Christopher N. Pritchard (Cathy Hogge), Hiram T. Pritchard III (Cheryl); and three grandchildren, Henry Noah Pritchard, Brandon Pritchard and Melanie Pritchard. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22 at Lower United Methodist Church in Hartfield with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Lower United Methodist Church or your favorite S.P.C.A. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.