HASTINGS, Hodges Mann, Jr., 95, of Henrico, Va., departed this life on December 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 years, Mildred Clarke Hastings; his parents, Hodges M. Hastings and Catherine "Carrie" Matthews Hastings of Blackstone, Va.; and brother, Clinton Barrow Hastings of Clarksville, Va. He is survived by his two daughters, Sandra H. Pasternak and husband, Jack of Nags Head, N.C. and Donna H. Dietz and husband, August "Andy" of Ashland, Va.; five grandchildren, Dr. Ryan H. Pasternak and wife, Merisa of New Orleans, La., Benjamin T. Pasternak and Kelly of Goochland, Va., Angela P. Mercer and husband, James of Midlothian, Va., Dr. Ashley D. Eisenback and husband, Brian of Johnson City, Tenn., August A. Dietz V and wife, Gaby of Beltsville, Md.; and nine great-grandchildren, Lorrin, McKenzie and Isabelle Mercer, Zachary and Evan Pasternak, Hayden Pasternak, Madeline and Emma Eisenback and baby Dietz in February 2022. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, was a 1950 engineering graduate of Virginia Tech, a member of the Hokie Club and VT Pylon Society. He retired from Virginia Power (Dominion Energy) after 38 years as Director of Fossil Fuel Contracts. He was a longtime usher at Trinity United Methodist Church, Past Commander of American Legion Post 84 and District 11, Past Chef de Gare of Voiture 449 of the 40 & 8, and a member of Masonic Temple Lodge No. 9AF & AM. The family will receive friends 12 noon until service time at 1 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street Rd. Burial will be for family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Avenue, Henrico, Va. 23229, or to the Boys and Girls State Fund of American Legion, Post 84, P.O. 70820, Henrico, Va. 23255-0820.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2022.