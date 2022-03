DEHART, Holly Elaine Bergeron, 69, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. Holly was predeceased by two of her children, Adam C. Austin and Tara Lynn Baker. Holly's loving survivors include her son, David A. Jurca of Phoenix, Ariz.; several grandchildren; and her four siblings, John, Jan, Bill, Jim and their families. She will always be in our hearts. Express condolences at www.altmeyerfh.com