KENNAMER, Homer Gross, III, In loving memory of Homer Gross Kennamer III, of Powhatan, Va. Born September 28, 1948 in Fall River, Mass. to Homer Gross Kennamer Jr. and Jacqueline LaForest Kennamer, he passed away on March 21, 2021 in Midlothian, Va. Prior to retirement, Homer was President of James River Iron Inc. in Richmond, Va. Homer was an avid open water and shipwreck diver. He also enjoyed deep sea and surf fishing. Homer was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Jackie Kennamer. He is survived by his fiancee' and love of his life, Sue Gibson-Keller; his daughters, Jennifer Charkoudian and Jessica Kennamer; grandchildren, Joshua Kennamer, Jordan Kennamer, fiance', Robert Smiley; two granddaughters, Gwendolyn and Serena Smiley; his sisters, Crystal Kennamer, son, Eric Greenberg, wife, Sarah; two children, Arthur and Katie, daughter, Rachel Greenberg Willis, son Isaac; sister, Kathy "Lou" Dawson and husband, Steve; and sister, Melina Colley, husband Bob, children, Alex Colley, wife, Nicole, children, Mandy and Oliver, Carolyn Colley, husband, Cameron Grable, Sarah Colley, fiance', Ryan Blackwell. Also, two loving dogs, Sprocket and Fritz. Memorial service to be planned for a future date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.