CARNEY, Mrs. Hoppie S., age 97, of Richmond, departed this life March 15, 2022. She was a naval World War II veteran (WAVES). She was preceded in death by her husband, Linwood Carney; one daughter, Renee Cooke; and one son, Linwood Gerard. She is survived by one daughter, Loretta Cooke Carney; two sons, Richard Carney (Sonya) and James Carney (Gwendolyn); eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Carney can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at Third Street Bethel AME Church, 614 N. Third Street, where remains will lie in-state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Reuben Boyd (pastor) officiating. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Saturday.