Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Horace Alfonso "Bubba" Carter III
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
CARTER, Horace Alfonso "Bubba", III, of Richmond, answered the Coach's final whistle on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Horace A. Jr. and Frances Tucker Carter; and sister, Shirley Carter Smith (Frank). Bubba was a lifelong resident of Richmond, attending its public schools and graduating from Maggie L. Walker High School. He studied Recreational Therapy at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he received a B.S. degree. Bubba's love of swimming was a well-known fact in the city and he worked tirelessly to ensure that anyone who wanted to learn would be able to swim in a safe and nurturing environment. Memories of him will be cherished by his three sons, Kevin Durl Best (Dani), Horace Alfonso "Al" Carter IV (Nadine) and Robert Woodson "Bobby" Carter; six grandchildren, Devin, Daniel, Dixon, Elijah, Naiimah and Ella; nieces, nephew, cousins, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, friends from all walks of his life; a devoted and caring companion, Jackie Lewis; and his special confidante, ex-wife, Lillian H. Carter. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 21 at Riverview Cemetery. Dr. Adam L. Bond, officiant. Rev. Brenda B. Summerset, eulogist. In lieu of flowers and in support of his untiring efforts to raise the level of recreational sports in the city, those desiring are encouraged to donate to the City of Richmond Aquatics Program, 1209 Admiral Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Riverview Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 19, 2021
Through the veil of time, our friendship stands. In times of joy and tears your support for my entire family is warmly remembered and appreciated. Rest in peace dear brother
Willie J. Banks, Jr.
Friend
June 18, 2021
Rest in Peace my friend. VUU Alumni Connection had many years of fun together.
Mozell Hughes Booker
Friend
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results