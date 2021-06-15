CARTER, Horace Alfonso "Bubba", III, of Richmond, answered the Coach's final whistle on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Horace A. Jr. and Frances Tucker Carter; and sister, Shirley Carter Smith (Frank). Bubba was a lifelong resident of Richmond, attending its public schools and graduating from Maggie L. Walker High School. He studied Recreational Therapy at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he received a B.S. degree. Bubba's love of swimming was a well-known fact in the city and he worked tirelessly to ensure that anyone who wanted to learn would be able to swim in a safe and nurturing environment. Memories of him will be cherished by his three sons, Kevin Durl Best (Dani), Horace Alfonso "Al" Carter IV (Nadine) and Robert Woodson "Bobby" Carter; six grandchildren, Devin, Daniel, Dixon, Elijah, Naiimah and Ella; nieces, nephew, cousins, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, friends from all walks of his life; a devoted and caring companion, Jackie Lewis; and his special confidante, ex-wife, Lillian H. Carter. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 21 at Riverview Cemetery. Dr. Adam L. Bond, officiant. Rev. Brenda B. Summerset, eulogist. In lieu of flowers and in support of his untiring efforts to raise the level of recreational sports in the city, those desiring are encouraged to donate to the City of Richmond Aquatics Program, 1209 Admiral Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2021.