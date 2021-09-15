Menu
Horace Wilson Lowery
LOWERY, Horace Wilson, 93, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of Varina Baptist Church. Growing up on a farm influenced his love for gardening and landscaping so much that he started his own lawn care business in retirement. He also enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sidney Lowery; and son, Steven Wilson Lowery; and is survived by his daughters, Dale Marie Lowery Lawton, Sharon Kay Lowery Andre and Mary Jo Lowery Burton (Cliff); grandchildren, Jeremy Donovan Miller, Sara Josephine Lowery, Joshua Edward Burton, Candace Marie Lowery and Noel Christopher Burton; and siblings, Harold Lowery (Evelyn), Catherine Guthrie and Edna Sherrill. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Beth Sholom Parkside and Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care and love. Visitations will be held on Friday, September 17, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Saturday, September 18, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharon we are so very sorry for your loss. We are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Kevin & Anne Dinkins
Other
September 17, 2021
MaryJo, our deepest sympathy for your loss. You and all your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Corinne Anderson
Other
September 15, 2021
