RAY, Horace T., age 80, of Livingston, Tenn., passed suddenly on the evening of December 2, 2020, at Sitter and Barfoot Veteran's Care Home in Richmond, Va., where he lived for over five years. He was the son of the late Wilbur G. Ray, Gladys G. Ray and stepmother, Ruth T. Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Heidi A. Ray; son, Rudolf M. Ray; and his younger brother, Dr. Bobby G. Ray. HT was a soldier until the end. He served his country proudly, first in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1961, like his father and stepmother before him. He then returned to his home in Midland, Texas, where he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served from 1961 to 1982 at which point he retired from military service. HT served during two war times, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Immediately after his retirement from the United States Army, he was employed at the Department of Defense until his retirement from there in 2002. At his 75th birthday party HT made the announcement that he wanted to go to Sitter and Barfoot Veteran's Care Home to live out the rest of his life with the rest of the "old soldiers." He was a humble man who always put on a happy face! He loved to make jokes and spend time with his family. Mr. Ray leaves behind his loving daughters, Ellen C. Sarcletti (Jon) and Patricia Ray Barton (Rob); daughter-in-law, Flora Ray; and his grandchildren, Karena B. Ray, Brandon R. Ray, Richard J. Ray, Brian L. Swenk and Elizabeth B. Philips; great-grandchildren, Ella, Presley, Jordan, Miller, Braelyn, Nathan, Abigail, Jaxon and Jolene.



Mr. Ray's service will be held at Amelia's Veteran's Cemetery Monday, December 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. with full military honors.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2020.