THOMAS, Horace Palmer, Sr., Our beloved Horace Palmer Thomas Sr., one of 15 children, born to the late Ocy and Addie Thomas on May 5, 1936, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Charlotte, N.C. Horace was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Mines-Thomas. He leaves to mourn his departure, his children, Lynwood Thomas, Horace Thomas Jr., Jacqueline Hill; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three brothers, two sisters, many relatives and friends.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2022.