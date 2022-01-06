I met Mr. Venable when I was doing home visits with Kid's Kare @ Home, and Mr. Venable and his wife were caring for one of their great grandchildren. Mr. "Pete" and I discovered our shared love of baseball during my visits, and I got to learn about his wonderful history in the Negro Baseball League. I have treasured his card with his picture and stats that he gave me, and have looked at it frequently in the last 8 years, and wondered how Mr. "Pete" was doing. Please accept my sincere condolences to the family. What a fine gentleman, and I know you were all very proud to have him as a father, grandfather, and great grandfather. May God's peace be with you all as you go through this time of loss.

Diane Conner Other January 8, 2022