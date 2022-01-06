Menu
Horace "Pete" Venable Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
VENABLE, Horace "Pete", Jr., age 98, of Richmond, departed this life December 24, 2021. He played in the Negro Baseball League for the following teams: Baltimore Bruins, Indianapolis Clowns, House of David and the Willie Mays All Stars. He served in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Venable. He is survived by three sons, Horace Michael, Gary (Trisha) and Leroy Venable; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren Zachary, Asia, Whitney, Wanya', Omara and Makia; one sister, Grace Venable; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Bobbie Streat; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Venable can be viewed Friday, January 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8 at 1 p.m. Ministers Wil and BJ Fountain officiating. Interment at a later date in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc.
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Mr. Venable when I was doing home visits with Kid's Kare @ Home, and Mr. Venable and his wife were caring for one of their great grandchildren. Mr. "Pete" and I discovered our shared love of baseball during my visits, and I got to learn about his wonderful history in the Negro Baseball League. I have treasured his card with his picture and stats that he gave me, and have looked at it frequently in the last 8 years, and wondered how Mr. "Pete" was doing. Please accept my sincere condolences to the family. What a fine gentleman, and I know you were all very proud to have him as a father, grandfather, and great grandfather. May God's peace be with you all as you go through this time of loss.
Diane Conner
Other
January 8, 2022
I remember Mr. Venable very well. I hired him when he came to work for Westvaco many years ago. Although he was not a young man at the time, Horace always held up his end. He was a true gentleman. I know he will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him. My thoughts and prayers go out to you all. Wayne Jenkins Former HR Manager Westvaco, Virginia Folding Box Division
Wayne Jenkins
Work
January 6, 2022
LeRoy I am sending prayers to you and your family during this difficult time. 1st Thessalonians 4:13-14 "Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him."
Rev. Michele A Armstrong
January 6, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
January 6, 2022
