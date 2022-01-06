VENABLE, Horace "Pete", Jr., age 98, of Richmond, departed this life December 24, 2021. He played in the Negro Baseball League for the following teams: Baltimore Bruins, Indianapolis Clowns, House of David and the Willie Mays All Stars. He served in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Venable. He is survived by three sons, Horace Michael, Gary (Trisha) and Leroy Venable; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren Zachary, Asia, Whitney, Wanya', Omara and Makia; one sister, Grace Venable; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Bobbie Streat; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Venable can be viewed Friday, January 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8 at 1 p.m. Ministers Wil and BJ Fountain officiating. Interment at a later date in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.