Horace Bernard "Hoy" Woodburn
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
WOODBURN, Horace "Hoy" Bernard, passed peacefully into God's arms on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at home surrounded by family. A Korean War veteran, he was retired from the U.S. Post Office on the campus of the University of Richmond. In his retirement, he enjoyed fiber arts, including spinning and weaving wool with Clotho's Children. Over the course of his life, he was a motorcylist, beekeeper and ballroom dancer. He is survived by Ellen Woodburn; daughter, Betsy Mitchem; grandchildren, Van and Mavis Mitchem; sisters, Gladys and Phyllis Woodburn; niece, Kathy Galante (Vernon); and great-nieces, Violet and Iris. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Tuckahoe Family YMCA, Parkinson's Foundation and the Autism Society of Central Virginia.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ed & Sandra Adelstein
Friend
June 13, 2021
