WOODBURN, Horace "Hoy" Bernard, passed peacefully into God's arms on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at home surrounded by family. A Korean War veteran, he was retired from the U.S. Post Office on the campus of the University of Richmond. In his retirement, he enjoyed fiber arts, including spinning and weaving wool with Clotho's Children. Over the course of his life, he was a motorcylist, beekeeper and ballroom dancer. He is survived by Ellen Woodburn; daughter, Betsy Mitchem; grandchildren, Van and Mavis Mitchem; sisters, Gladys and Phyllis Woodburn; niece, Kathy Galante (Vernon); and great-nieces, Violet and Iris. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Tuckahoe Family YMCA, Parkinson's Foundation and the Autism Society of Central Virginia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.