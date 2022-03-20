WOOLDRIDGE, Mr. Horace W, Jr., aka "Nook" or "Bud," 73, unexpectedly passed away on March 12, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Bud was born on January 30, 1949 in Richmond, Virginia, to Ruth and Horace Wooldridge. He spent some of his most cherished years in Richmond as a guidance counselor at Clover Hill High School, retiring after many years of service. He was passionate about his students and gave all of his time and energy to helping them navigate the tumultuous teenage years. His love for his students was rivaled only by his love for his cats, Gatsby and Baxter, and for traveling. He is survived by one sister, Barbara "Boots" Bagent; having outlived his second sister, June R. Gay. Horace leaves behind many nieces and nephews, including Debra Smith, who helped care for him as he aged. Memorial services will be held on April 9 at 2 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, located at 2154 Coxendale Road, Chester, Va. A private family burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fellowship Baptist Church in Horace's honor.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.