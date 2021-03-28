MATTHEWS, Hortense, 95, passed away on March 24, 2021. She is the last of 14 children born to Preston and Lottie Watson. She was an over 40-year nurse at MCV and Richmond Eye Hospital and a member of Mt. Sinai and Second Baptist Church. Her life is cherished by daughters, Joyce (Lewis) Watson, Dr. Patricia (Glenn) Radcliffe and Gayle (Curtis) Majors. A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, from 12 to 4:30 p.m. at March Funeral Home. A private graveside service on April 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Special thanks to Covenant Columns Manor and Heatland Hospice Services.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.