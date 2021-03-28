Menu
Hortense Matthews
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
MATTHEWS, Hortense, 95, passed away on March 24, 2021. She is the last of 14 children born to Preston and Lottie Watson. She was an over 40-year nurse at MCV and Richmond Eye Hospital and a member of Mt. Sinai and Second Baptist Church. Her life is cherished by daughters, Joyce (Lewis) Watson, Dr. Patricia (Glenn) Radcliffe and Gayle (Curtis) Majors. A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, from 12 to 4:30 p.m. at March Funeral Home. A private graveside service on April 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Special thanks to Covenant Columns Manor and Heatland Hospice Services.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I didn't know her but I know that the apple doesn't fall far from the Tree. So based on her daughter Joyce's personality I can say she was an marvelous person and compassionate esp as a nurse. Her picture is beautiful and cheerful to look at. Am sure all who knew her felt the same way.
Sharon G Harrell
Acquaintance
March 30, 2021
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS GAIL
JOHN RICHARDSON
March 30, 2021
To the Matthews family, fond memories of a beautiful lady.













Snookie
March 30, 2021
Trudy Henry
March 30, 2021
Joyce, Patricia & Gayle, You have our deepest sympathies in the passing of Mrs. Matthews. May God bless and comfort you during your time of bereavement.
Willie & Linda Watson-Peters
March 30, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during your hour of bereavement. Mrs. Matthews has always been special to us. May God continue to bless each of you Joyce, Patricia and Gayle. Tee and Angie
Tom and Angela Watson Lewis
March 30, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your Mother. She was always very warm & charming & Loved her Family. We know you will miss her, but. memories will always be there for all of you. She is with God now. God Bless All of you & you are in our prayers.
Whalen & Wilhelmina
March 29, 2021
JOYCE, PAT AND GAYLE, I WAS SO DEEPLY SADDENED TO LEARN OF YOUR MOTHER'S PASSING. GROWING UP ON GREENVILLE AVE IN THE MAYMONT AREA WITH YOU, I REMEMBER YOUR MOTHER AS A VERY CARING AND LOVING INDIVIDUAL. MAY THE GOOD LORD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU AND KEEP YOU DURING YOUR DIFFICULT PERIOD OF BEREAVEMENT.
PRESTON BRANCH
March 29, 2021
To Gayle and the Matthews family, my deepest sympathy to you on the loss of your Mom. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Donna Cunningham Lawrence
March 28, 2021
I´m sorry your mother is no longer with you. I´m sure you know is is at rest in God´s presence. I pray God comforts you and allow you to smile at the memory of your mother.
Debulon Bell & Ricky Daniels
March 28, 2021
