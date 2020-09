WATTS, Houston R., After 100 blessed years, "Dickie" moved to Heaven on September 20, 2020. He stood as a pillar of the community, and was a WWII combat veteran. He is survived by a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 a.m.