ADKINS, Howard Clinton, 92, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Lillian Adkins; his loving wife of over 60 years, Dorothy Ann Adkins; son, Daryl Wayne Adkins; and his granddaughter, Asia Marie Adkins. He is survived by his children, Howard L. Adkins (Julie); Terrie Redford (Danny), Ronald Adkins, Rex Adkins (Tina), Barry Adkins (Cathy) and Regina Adkins; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Cecil Adkins; and sisters-in-law, Mary Kay DeWeese and Linda Tisdale (Lahne); as well as numerous extended family and friends. Howard was a retired U.S. Army veteran serving from 1949 until 1973; he served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War, retiring as Staff Sergeant. He was an avid car collector and was particularly found of his 1981 Chevy truck. Howard enjoyed watching his boys play softball and he loved spending time with his family. A memorial service will be held at J.T. Morriss & Son Chester Chapel at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Howard can be made to CurePSP. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.