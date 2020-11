Diana, Mark and Drew

I am so sorry for your loss. Andy (grampa) was always the sweetest man - you always felt welcome whenever you were around him. Our trips to the beach were always so much fun. I will miss his smiles and hugs. May your family, friends and memories offer you comfort and peace in the days and weeks to come ❤ He and Omie are back together again ❤

Rita Sheetz Friend November 2, 2020