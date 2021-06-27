Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howard J. Broadway Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
BROADWAY, Howard J., Jr., 77, of Sandston, Va., formerly of Baltimore, Md., departed this life Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Sr. and Octavia Broadway. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Detrick Eastman-Broadway; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at March Life Tribute Center, 5616 Old Court Road, Randallstown, Md. 21244. Interment King Memorial Park, 8710 Dogwood Rd., Baltimore, Md. 21244.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd, Randallstown, MD
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.