BROADWAY, Howard J., Jr., 77, of Sandston, Va., formerly of Baltimore, Md., departed this life Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Sr. and Octavia Broadway. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Detrick Eastman-Broadway; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at March Life Tribute Center, 5616 Old Court Road, Randallstown, Md. 21244. Interment King Memorial Park, 8710 Dogwood Rd., Baltimore, Md. 21244.