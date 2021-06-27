DARBY, Howard Carlyle, Jr., of Richmond, Va., died on June 19, 2021. He was born in Richmond on March 23, 1946 and lived most of his life there.
Carlyle was the son of the late Howard C. Darby Sr. and Elizabeth Andrews Darby. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School and served in the Army during the Vietnam era. He graduated from VCU and later was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Professional Printers of Tidewater.
Carlyle worked for the Department of Defense during Operation Desert Storm and received a commendation during that time. He was later the Sales Manager for Ikon Office Solutions in Richmond. Carlyle loved anything with a motor and rode motorcycles whenever he could. He is survived by many friends; and three cousins, Susan Terry, Daphne Shelley and Larry Darby.
If you wish to make a donation in Carlyle's memory, please consider Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, N.Y. 10306.
A service will be held at a later date. The family was serviced by J.T. Morriss & Son – Dinwiddie Chapel; service information will follow on the website as it becomes available. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.