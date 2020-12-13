EDWARDS, Howard L. Jr., of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard L. Edwards Sr., Ada C. Miles; sisters, Mabel Brooks, Mary May and Louise Covey. He is survived by his devoted wife, Shirley Edwards; daughter, Shelby Hagedorn (Kent); stepson, Thomas Farthing (Valerie); stepdaughter, Diane Crowson (Pat); seven grandchildren, Greg, Melissa, Nathan and Alex Bush, Amanda Stauffer, Matthew Hagedorn and Jessica Dehart; four great-grandchildren; sister, Juanita Bryan; and a host of nieces and nephews, including Dianne Klop, who had a special relationship with her "Uncle Howard"; and his dog, Charlie Brown. Howard served in the Air Force during the Korean War and graduated from the University of Richmond. Howard loved traveling, playing cards and had a great sense of humor. His remains rest at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., in Mechanicsville, where a walk-through visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and where services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. Entombment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2020.