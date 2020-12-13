EDWARDS, Howard L. Jr., of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard L. Edwards Sr., Ada C. Miles; sisters, Mabel Brooks, Mary May and Louise Covey. He is survived by his devoted wife, Shirley Edwards; daughter, Shelby Hagedorn (Kent); stepson, Thomas Farthing (Valerie); stepdaughter, Diane Crowson (Pat); seven grandchildren, Greg, Melissa, Nathan and Alex Bush, Amanda Stauffer, Matthew Hagedorn and Jessica Dehart; four great-grandchildren; sister, Juanita Bryan; and a host of nieces and nephews, including Dianne Klop, who had a special relationship with her "Uncle Howard"; and his dog, Charlie Brown. Howard served in the Air Force during the Korean War and graduated from the University of Richmond. Howard loved traveling, playing cards and had a great sense of humor. His remains rest at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., in Mechanicsville, where a walk-through visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and where services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. Entombment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2020.
I will always remember the fun Christmas eves with my family. Uncle Junie also loved being at the river and just visiting. When I lived in California many nights he would call me and we would talk about real estate books art, and investments. He always made me feel so confident. His joy of life will be missed.
December 15, 2020
Heaven gained a new angel. Our beloved grandfather. You were superstar grandpa. I will always remember your cute laugh and dapper pajamas. You always supported and encouraged those around you. We are so lucky. We love and miss you, Pop.
To Howard's Family,
So sorry to learn of Howard's passing. I worked with Howard during the mid to late 1980's when he was employed by the State. He in fact did have a wonderful sense of humor. I always enjoyed his "zinger" words that he added to our written summary reports as it added just the right amount of flair without being too obscure to be edited and stricken by the director.
I know that Howard will be missed by all who knew him.