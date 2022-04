LANG, Howard F., age 88, passed away January 2, 2022. Born in Martinsburg, W.Va., on December 2, 1933, he served in the U.S. Navy 1950 to 1954 and moved to Va. in 1957, where he joined the Division of Capital Police. He quickly rose to the rank of Major, retired in 1991. He is survived by his two sons, Kevin and Jeffrey. "Big Howie" was known to drive over an hour for a GOOD hotdog! Interment will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.