PADGETT, Howard Broughton, Jr., age 64, known to all as "Bo," left his earthly body for the arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior on April 2, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard Sr. and Margaret Phipps Padgett. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 42 years, Gwen; and his two sons, Josh and Jordan; his sisters, Carol Calder (Rick) of Chesterfield and Peggy Valenti (Lou) of Washington, N.C.; and a niece, Gina Bernal (Jon) of Washington state. Bo started work at age 16 with Ukrop's/Martin's and faithfully served there for 37 years. His most recent career was with Greenwood Memorial Gardens as a family counselor. He was a loving husband, father and friend to many. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Braves fan. As a man of meekness, he enjoyed the simpler things in life. Bo relished in the beauty of God's creation; whether he was tending to the yard or traveling with loved ones to destinations as near as Hawaii, to as far away as Egypt, his heart longed to be close to his creator. Knowing that he is eternally in the presence of an ever-loving God is the hope that allows the family to endure such suffering. In this hope, we ask for others to find peace and to share a relationship with God, like Bo had done for all the many faithful years. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 at Goochland Baptist Church, 2454 Manakin Road, Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goochland Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2022.