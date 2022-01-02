Menu
Howard A. Pullen Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
PULLEN, Howard A., Jr., of Richmond, died December 26, 2021. Surviving are his daughter, Keisha M. Pullen; two grandchildren, Kaimirah Pettiway and Damari Perry; father, Howard A. Pullen Sr.; mother, Mollie L. Minor; sister, Edith Ragland; four brothers, Harvey L. (Brenda), Michael A. (Valerie), John L. and Joseph L. Pullen; a host of nieces and nephews, three aunts; devoted long-time partner, Rosa Lee Freeman; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, January 3 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Mount Lawn Cemetery, Woodford, Va. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jan
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
January 2, 2022
To the family So sorry for your loss. May God continue to bless the each of you. Howard my your soul rest in peace.
Cathy Harris
December 31, 2021
