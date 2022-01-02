PULLEN, Howard A., Jr., of Richmond, died December 26, 2021. Surviving are his daughter, Keisha M. Pullen; two grandchildren, Kaimirah Pettiway and Damari Perry; father, Howard A. Pullen Sr.; mother, Mollie L. Minor; sister, Edith Ragland; four brothers, Harvey L. (Brenda), Michael A. (Valerie), John L. and Joseph L. Pullen; a host of nieces and nephews, three aunts; devoted long-time partner, Rosa Lee Freeman; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, January 3 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Mount Lawn Cemetery, Woodford, Va. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.