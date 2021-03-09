SMITH, Howard Lee, Jr., 54, also known as "Bone," departed this life on March 1, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Smith of Richmond, Va.; father, Howard Smith Sr. and stepmother, Dorothy, of South Hill, Va; sister, Maxine Smith of Richmond; three brothers, Kermit Smith of Richmond, Kevin Smith (Felicia) and Steve Smith (Parquisha), both of South Hill. Howard also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private memorial service will be held in South Hill, Va., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2021.