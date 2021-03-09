Menu
Howard Lee Smith Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Feggins Funeral Home
409 S Hill Ave
South Hill, VA
SMITH, Howard Lee, Jr., 54, also known as "Bone," departed this life on March 1, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Smith of Richmond, Va.; father, Howard Smith Sr. and stepmother, Dorothy, of South Hill, Va; sister, Maxine Smith of Richmond; three brothers, Kermit Smith of Richmond, Kevin Smith (Felicia) and Steve Smith (Parquisha), both of South Hill. Howard also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private memorial service will be held in South Hill, Va., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Memorial service
South Hill, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
