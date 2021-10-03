Menu
Hozie Carldwell Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue
Richmond, VA
CARLDWELL, Hozie, Sr., departed this life on September 27, 2021. He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara Carldwell; daughter, Barbara Robinson; son, Hozel Carldwell Jr.; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Monday, October 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, at 12 noon. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Oct
5
Service
12:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
