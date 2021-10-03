CARLDWELL, Hozie, Sr., departed this life on September 27, 2021. He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara Carldwell; daughter, Barbara Robinson; son, Hozel Carldwell Jr.; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Monday, October 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, at 12 noon. Interment Riverview Cemetery.