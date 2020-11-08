BAUSERMAN, Hubert King "Pete", 89, of Bumpass Va., departed this life November 5, 2020. He is survived by five daughters, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five stepchildren, three brothers, five sisters and a very sizeable extended family. Pete was raised in Alexandria, Va., and came from a large family of 15 children. He was a proud Army veteran who served in the Korean War and retired after 20 years of service. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, loved to garden and was an avid baseball fan. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, with the family to receive friends at 1 p.m. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.