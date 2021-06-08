CURRAN, Hugh Olson, 93, of Staunton, completed his journey on Earth May 30, 2021.
Born in Richmond, Va., on January 10, 1928, he was the son of Alfred Gulley Curran and Bernice (Duke) Curran. He grew up in Middlesex County and graduated from Saluda High School in 1946, and later received his bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond. He served in the United States Air Force, where he attained the rank of Captain. He met Ruby Naomi Lane during his time in the service and they married in 1965. Together, they enjoyed travelling and living in many places around the world. They made Lexington, Ky., their home, where Hugh remained after Ruby's passing in 2001. In 2013, Hugh moved to Staunton, Va., to be near his sister and nieces.
Hugh was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. He is survived by one sister, Mamie Evelyn Curran; and two nieces, Suzanne Cecchini and Barbara Maclam and her husband, Keith. He is also survived by cousins and other extended family.
A funeral service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service until 8 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery, 874 W. Main Street, Lexington, Ky. 40508.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Legacy Hospice in Augusta County, 14 Old Oaks Drive, Suite 101, Fishersville, Va. 22939.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.