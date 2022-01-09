Menu
Hugh Cannady Epperly
EPPERLY, Hugh Cannady, 82, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away at his home Saturday, December 11, 2021. Hugh attended Virginia Tech, where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He remained a lifelong "Hokie" fan. Hugh retired from VDOT as a Civil Engineer after 38 years of service and also served as an Engineering Consultant for Whitman Requardt and Associates for 16 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fitzhugh and Alzora Elizabeth Epperly; and two brothers, Edward Epperly and Allen Epperly. Hugh is survived by his devoted wife, Doris Epperly; his children, Kristi E. Hamilton (Richard), Michael Epperly, Patrick Epperly, Beth Cole (Steve); his brother, John Epperly; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Road, Richmond, Virginia 23235 or Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Road, Richmond, Virginia 23235.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
