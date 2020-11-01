FARMER, Hugh Randolph, 81, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. He was born in Bowling Green, Va., to the late Ervin and Kathleen "Dollie" Farmer and was preceded in death by his brothers, The Honorable James Peyton Farmer, Ervin Davis Farmer; and sister, Dorothy Farmer Toombs. He was president of his 1957 class at Caroline County High School. He attended the University of Virginia, where he lived on the Lawn during his fourth year and graduated in 1961 with a B.A. in government and political science. It was in Charlottesville where he met and wed his surviving wife of 58 years, Marion Seyer Farmer, before settling in Richmond to raise his family. After graduate work at The University of Richmond, he began his career of 40 years at Lawyer's Title Insurance Corporation, later known as LandAmerica, where he served as senior vice president in charge of advertising and public relations; a perfect job because he never forgot a name or story from the people he met. He was a member of St. Stephen's Church in Richmond and later The Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta. Known by friends as Randy, he was an avid reader of many genres, from contemporary fiction to current events, but he especially loved short stories. Although he was raised on his mother's Southern food, everyone admired his curiosity and knowledge of new restaurants and the latest culinary trends, not only in Richmond but around the country. When he wasn't in bookstores or libraries, he was often attending concerts, enjoying the theater, playing in bridge tournaments or rooting on his beloved UVA Cavaliers in football and basketball. He will be remembered for his greatest roles of devoted husband to Marion; adoring father to his two surviving daughters, Conway Brackett (Eric) of Atlanta and Anne Randolph Farmer (Patrick McCann) of Thomas, W.Va.; cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews; and as fun-loving "Randdaddy" to his four surviving grandchildren, Christopher Randolph Brackett, Ava Caroline Chen Brackett, Adelaide Seyer McCann and Sawyer Patrick McCann. His family wishes to thank his caregivers at Lenbrook in Atlanta. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Memorial Garden in Richmond at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Athletics Foundation, P.O. Box 400833, Charlottesville, Va. 22904-4833.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.