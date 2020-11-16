BRADBY, Hugo Lee, On November 4, 2020, "Bro. Hugo," minister of the Gospel and owner of Noah's T-Shirt Shop, passed into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ. Born November 15, 1954, in Charles City, Va., he attended public schools, then joined the Army. On September 14, 1990, he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and embarked on his street and prison ministry. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; beloved son, Hugo Torres (Tammy); daughter, Lisette Spencer (LaFonza); eight grandchildren; sister, Vera B. Kearney; and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held later. Services by Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2020.