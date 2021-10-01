OSORIO, Dr. Humberto Gomez, 91, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his children and several grandchildren. Humberto was born in Medellin, Colombia on December 4, 1929 to Dr. Efrain and María Gomez. Humberto was married to Ana Nury Robledo for 66 years. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Lucia. Humberto leaves behind six children: daughter, Maria Bax (Don) and sons, Ryan and Tim; son, Dr. Mario Gomez (ClaraIBeth) and children, Jessica, Amy, Javier and Melissa; Dr. Diego Gomez and daughters, Elena and Erilen; Luz Sheppard (Scott, preceded in death) and children, Christopher and Sarah; Lina Willis (Jack) and children, Ben, Susan, Lucas and Tommy; and Vicky Canderelli (Nick) and children, Mariana, Deanna, Vincent and Orianna. Humberto also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren. Humberto and Ana wedded on January 11, 1955 in Colombia and moved to New Orleans, where he began his medical profession. Ten months later, they were blessed with their first child and returned to Cali, Colombia, where they were blessed with six more children.
Prior to emigrating to the U.S. in 1968 with his family, he was Dean of School of Medicine at San Vicente de Paul, in Medellín, Colombia. He began his medical career teaching anatomy and neuroanatomy at the Universidad del Valle in Cali, Colombia. He received notoriety throughout the world due to his published articles regarding embryonic science. In 1972, Humberto was offered a position as the Assistant Professor of Child Psychiatry at MCV (now VCU Health). He remained on faculty at MCV teaching residents, while also taking on the role as head of Child Residential Services at Charter Westbrook Hospital until it closed in 1999. Subsequently, Humberto established and supported the Residential Treatment Program for Adolescents at Hallmark Youth Care until his retirement, while also serving other youth programs in the commonwealth. Concurrently, Humberto presided over HMG Psychiatric Associates, P.C., a private practice established together with his son, an adult psychiatrist, who inherited the practice upon his retirement.
Humberto had many passions: music, art, traveling the world with his sweetheart and above all, his love of learning. Humberto had a profound impact on the child and adolescent psychiatric community in Richmond. His name is known and respected by many colleagues, patients and professionals. After over 60 years in the field, Humberto reluctantly retired at the age of 80 after years of convincing from his wife and family.
He spent his retirement tending to his passions and spending time with his growing family. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on October 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The American Cancer Society
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.