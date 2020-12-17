MILIOTIS, Iakinthi "Cynthia", 81, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Stamatis Balabani; mother, Maria Balabani; and sisters, Mina Vidakis and Leftiria Frandzkakis. She is survived by sons, Spylios Miliotis and Sam Miliotis; daughter-in-law, Margaret Evans Miliotis; Angelo Miliotis; and 12 nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Malvern Ave., Richmond, Va. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.