Deaconess Ida Mae Jackson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway
Ashland, VA
JACKSON, Deaconess Ida Mae, 82, of Richmond, Va., departed this life June 29, 2021. Surviving are two daughters, Lillie Wills (Robert) and Delores Dandridge; four sons, Lloyd Jr., James, Dennis and Anthony Dandridge; three stepdaughters, LaGreta Anderson (Edward), Rene Jackson and Faith Goodall; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mattie Eberhardt, Barbara Lewis and Helen Harris; three brothers, Alfred, Joseph and Matthew Lewis; one brother-in-law, three sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and others relatives and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where a walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, July 6, 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 7, 11 a.m. at Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway P. O. Box 528, Ashland, VA
Jul
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hunton Baptist Church
11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, VA
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
22 Entries
To Lillie and the Entire Family,
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Matthew 5:4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Laurie Klein
Coworker
July 15, 2021
My condolences to all of the family. Ida Mae was a beautiful and loving person and I know her soul is resting in the arms of Jesus.
Patricia Lewis
Acquaintance
July 7, 2021
Lillie and family, I want to offer my heartfelt sympathy for the pain of loss that you are experiencing today. God's presence in your lives will give you the strength and the blessings that you need right now. I know that He will bless you as you honor and celebrate the life of your dear mother.
Marie Maitland
Coworker
July 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mrs. Ida was always kind she will definitely be missed.
Kendra Coles
Friend
July 6, 2021
To Dandridge and Jackson Family we send our heartfelt sympathy,love and prayers to you. May God Comfort and give you Peace to endure during your time of loss. Sincerely,Deacon Christopher and Minister Sheila Ross.
Sheila Ross
July 6, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. God’s many blessings.
Roslyn de Cordova
July 6, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ivry Spurlock
Family
July 6, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family of Ida Mae Jackson. We have known Ida Mae for over 30 years and are blessed to have known this wonderful lady. We are thankful to have fond and loving memories of a beautiful, loving, compassionate, honest and hard working Christian lady. Many times she went "above & beyond" to help others and lend a hand. There wasn't much she couldn't do! She also had the best laugh and no matter what kind of day life would bring her way, she always met it with strength, courage and her infectious smile! My husband always said to Ida that the Lord has a special place in heaven for her! While we will miss her presence in this life, we know that she is at peace and is with her Lord and Savior whom she loves so very much. Remembering you all in our thoughts & prayers. Sincerely, Rick and Deborah Martin
Deborah & Rick Martin
Friend
July 6, 2021
Our condolences to the family Of Deaconess Ida Jackson.
Adelaide Buckner
Friend
July 6, 2021
Family, may God guide & strengthen you during this difficult time. May you hold to the special memories. I will forever Cherish Mother Ida’s love and heart of gold
Gazette “Jet” Blackman
Family
July 6, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through this time of sorrow.
Andrea & Tony Jones
July 6, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandra Jones
Friend
July 5, 2021
Please accept our condolences on the passing of Ida Mae. We are praying for your strength and comfort during this most difficult time.
Eddie Winston Jr and family
July 4, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Cathy Harris
Friend
July 4, 2021
Lewis' Family,

Most sermons today will be on "Freedom". That's a good reminder of Ida's position today. She has been set free from all the cares of this earthly life. She is now basking in everlasting life & heavenly freedom. You must allow yourselves time ("at least" 12 months) to grieve her absence. You must go through each calendar event that she is not with you. May God's peace carry you through the times ahead.
Karen Pleasants
July 4, 2021
My God grant you peace during this difficult time. I offer you my condolences. Just know that she lived and served God everyday. Proverbs 3:5-6, find peace in knowing she is with the Lord.
Frederica Ricks and Brianna Winston
Frederica Ricks
Acquaintance
July 4, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
edmonia iverson
July 3, 2021
To the Family:

As I reflect on the passing of my sister-in-law Ida Mae, the I-stands for an integrity woman that inspired all that knew her. D-is for her dedication to her family, her church family, community, neighbor’s strangers and friends. A-an AWESOME cook! Her strong faith in the Lord, her loving kindness and compassion was shown thru out the year. Ida-Mae’s vocabulary was always YES, never no. She showed my family (Pleasants’) love and support during family losses and happy occasions. Everyone was invited to family gatherings, because Ida-Mae stated “we all are family” and she treated everyone with love and respect. Thank you for sharing your mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister with me & my family. RIP sister-in-law until we meet again. God’s blessings and love to the entire family!!
Theresita Pleasants-Lewis
Family
July 3, 2021
Condolences to the family, Ida Mae will be missed by all. She was a kind and compassionate person with great love for everyone. May God continue to bless your entire family. Sincerely, Janice and Leroy Williams
Janice Williams
Friend
July 3, 2021
My prayers are with you all. May GOD BLESS YOU ALL and HEAVEN SHINE UPON YOU. Respectfully submitted Ms Beverly Gresham'Anderson and family
Beverly Gresham'Anderson
Family
July 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
July 3, 2021
Ida was such a sweet and caring person. From the very first time we met her she melted our hearts. A holiday didn't pass if we didn't receive a greeting card from Ida. We know that she will be greatly missed by all whom she touched with the warm and kind heart that she was blessed with. So to Dennis and all of the family, we are so sorry that we are not able to be with you in person, but our prayers and sincere condolences are with you. Always remember, that God only takes the best. REST IN PEACE IDA!!!
Paulette M Joseph
Family
July 2, 2021
