JACKSON, Deaconess Ida Mae, 82, of Richmond, Va., departed this life June 29, 2021. Surviving are two daughters, Lillie Wills (Robert) and Delores Dandridge; four sons, Lloyd Jr., James, Dennis and Anthony Dandridge; three stepdaughters, LaGreta Anderson (Edward), Rene Jackson and Faith Goodall; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mattie Eberhardt, Barbara Lewis and Helen Harris; three brothers, Alfred, Joseph and Matthew Lewis; one brother-in-law, three sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and others relatives and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where a walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, July 6, 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 7, 11 a.m. at Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2021.