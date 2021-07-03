Our sincere condolences to the family of Ida Mae Jackson. We have known Ida Mae for over 30 years and are blessed to have known this wonderful lady. We are thankful to have fond and loving memories of a beautiful, loving, compassionate, honest and hard working Christian lady. Many times she went "above & beyond" to help others and lend a hand. There wasn't much she couldn't do! She also had the best laugh and no matter what kind of day life would bring her way, she always met it with strength, courage and her infectious smile! My husband always said to Ida that the Lord has a special place in heaven for her! While we will miss her presence in this life, we know that she is at peace and is with her Lord and Savior whom she loves so very much. Remembering you all in our thoughts & prayers. Sincerely, Rick and Deborah Martin

Deborah & Rick Martin Friend July 6, 2021