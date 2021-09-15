MARTIN, Ida Earl, 96, of Mechanicsville, awoke to the Promise for which she has prepared for on Monday, September 13, 2021, joining her husband of 60 years, Clyde Lee Martin; parents, James Herman and Gracie Matthews Martin; and brothers, James Clarence "Dick" Martin and William Edward "Ed" Martin. Ida leaves to cherish her memory three children and their spouses, Clyde Earl Martin (Patsy), Glenn Allen Martin (Kathy) and Joan Martin Briggs (Danny); five grandchildren, Kim and Ritchie Morris, Christie Pressley (Mike), Michael W. Madison (Crystal) and Michele Burrows (Harry); 11 great-grandchildren, Jordan Morris (Joel), Abi Morris, Alex and Justin Morris, Taylor and Chris Rosemond, Madison and Brett Deas, Caidin Burrows and Mason and Madeline Madison; four great-great-grandchildren, Maddox Cottrell and Mae, James and JoyAnna Elliott; and very special friend, Linda Heath. Mom was a lifelong member of Gethsemane Church of Christ, having been baptized at the age of 11 in Smith Lake behind the church. She was a beautiful lady, inside and out; she loved God and her family. Mom enjoyed making crafts. Most of her Crewel pictures are still hanging on many walls today. She also loved her beautiful flower gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Gethsemane Church of Christ. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. "Very truly I tell you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life." -John 5:24



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 15 to Sep. 22, 2021.