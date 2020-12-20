CONTRERAS, Ignacio, 69, of Chesterfield, Va., joined our Lord peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1951, in El Salvador. He is survived by his devoted wife, Maria Luisa F. Contreras; and his loving mother, Maria Alcadia Flores; his brothers, Mario Contreras and Gustavo Flores; his sisters, Rufina Flores, Eloisa Flores, Lucidia Benitez and Delmy Ana Flores; his sons, Hernan Contreras, Elmer Contreras, Bryan Creador and Kevin Munar; his daughters, Lisseth Reyes, Reina Contreras and Dinora Contreras; and his many loved grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lucio Contreras; and brother, Victor Contreras. Ignacio (Nacio) owned and operated restaurants in the Richmond and Chesterfield Area. He dedicated over 30 years servicing our local communities. He was a beloved friend, a loyal husband and dedicated father. He never had much idle time but when he did he loved to go fishing, even though he was never really good at it. He loved to joke and make everyone laugh. His laughter would fill the room and was contagious to anyone that could hear him. He was a compassionate man and showed this best through his actions. He gave more than he can ever receive, he was caring and was always thankful for every opportunity given to him. Even though with the passage of time may degrade memories, his life and influence will forever be carried out by those closest to him. The family will receive friends at 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, at Woody Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.
To the Contreras Family. Our prayers go out to your family. My family will always treasure the many,many hours we spent at Sals! Whenever we entered the restaurant Mr. Contreras would yell out to us"Coronado!" We always felt so welcome!
Kathy Coronado
December 24, 2020
Mr. Contreras and family, my prayers go out to you all. I always felt like a friend not a customer at Sal´s. May God Bless you and comfort you. RIP Sir. Your friend, Tony
Colonel Anthony Atlas Sr.
December 21, 2020
We offer up our prayers for peace and comfort to Maria and the family in the passing of Nacio, we were always made to feel like family when we came for Sunday lunches,, he will be missed by many, and thought of often.
John & Lois Proffitt
December 21, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family. May God comfort, encourage and strengthen you during these difficult days.
Kat Brandt
December 21, 2020
My deepest condolences for you all during this time of loss.
Christy Whiteside
December 20, 2020
Mr.Contreras will be greatly missed. Always appreciated his pleasant greeting and conversation with him. Prayers for his family,friends and staff. A good man...may his faith in his Lord bring him Eternal Peace.