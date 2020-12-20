CONTRERAS, Ignacio, 69, of Chesterfield, Va., joined our Lord peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1951, in El Salvador. He is survived by his devoted wife, Maria Luisa F. Contreras; and his loving mother, Maria Alcadia Flores; his brothers, Mario Contreras and Gustavo Flores; his sisters, Rufina Flores, Eloisa Flores, Lucidia Benitez and Delmy Ana Flores; his sons, Hernan Contreras, Elmer Contreras, Bryan Creador and Kevin Munar; his daughters, Lisseth Reyes, Reina Contreras and Dinora Contreras; and his many loved grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lucio Contreras; and brother, Victor Contreras. Ignacio (Nacio) owned and operated restaurants in the Richmond and Chesterfield Area. He dedicated over 30 years servicing our local communities. He was a beloved friend, a loyal husband and dedicated father. He never had much idle time but when he did he loved to go fishing, even though he was never really good at it. He loved to joke and make everyone laugh. His laughter would fill the room and was contagious to anyone that could hear him. He was a compassionate man and showed this best through his actions. He gave more than he can ever receive, he was caring and was always thankful for every opportunity given to him. Even though with the passage of time may degrade memories, his life and influence will forever be carried out by those closest to him. The family will receive friends at 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, at Woody Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.