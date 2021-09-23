RABKIN, Ilya, 35, of Richmond, passed away on September 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mariya. He is survived by his wife, Kerry Rabkin; son, Macklin Rabkin; stepchildren, Abigail and Luke Martin; parents, Mikhail and Tatyana Rabkin; sister, Yekaterina Rabkin. Ilya cherished the time he spent with his family. He worked as an attorney with Pendleton Law Team. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ilya's memory to your favorite charity
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.