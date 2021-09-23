Menu
Ilya Rabkin
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
RABKIN, Ilya, 35, of Richmond, passed away on September 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mariya. He is survived by his wife, Kerry Rabkin; son, Macklin Rabkin; stepchildren, Abigail and Luke Martin; parents, Mikhail and Tatyana Rabkin; sister, Yekaterina Rabkin. Ilya cherished the time he spent with his family. He worked as an attorney with Pendleton Law Team. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ilya's memory to your favorite charity.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Rabkin Family In remembrance of Ilya, my heartfelt condolences are extended to all. Peace be with you.
J. Honore
September 23, 2021
