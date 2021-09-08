NUCKOLS, Ina Elizabeth, 98, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman H. Nuckols Jr.; and her five siblings. Ina was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and canning. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Raymond H. Tittle, Carolyn E. Bost (Chuck), Kimberly D. Rachuba (John), Wayne Nuckols and Trudy Wender; and 13 grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.