Ina Elizabeth Nuckols
NUCKOLS, Ina Elizabeth, 98, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman H. Nuckols Jr.; and her five siblings. Ina was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and canning. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Raymond H. Tittle, Carolyn E. Bost (Chuck), Kimberly D. Rachuba (John), Wayne Nuckols and Trudy Wender; and 13 grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
10
Service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Nanny, I´m so thankful to have had you in my life. Your influence over me has made me a better person and I will forever be grateful for this. I will always cherish the memories we shared, as they meant the world to me!
Michael Ferguson
Family
September 13, 2021
I love you Nanny
Casey
September 8, 2021
