EDWARDS, Inez May Johnson, 77, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on December 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Schultz. She is survived by her husband, Gordon Edwards; children, Penny Mitchell (Robert), Tammy Bennett (Dennis) and Becky Payne; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Sigmon (Owen); and a host of nieces and nephews. Fond memories may be shared and more may be found at www.NelsenAshland.com