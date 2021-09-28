GARY, Inez LaVerne Orrock, 92, of Henrico County, Va., passed away peacefully at her residence, with her children at her side, on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at about 6 p.m. Inez was a native of Richmond, a daughter of the late James Isaac and Belle Inez Ransone Orrock, the youngest of six children and the widower of James Park Gary Jr.



Inez was a retired employee of the University of Richmond, where she had worked for many years. She met and married James P. "Jimmy" Gary Jr. on August 4, 1962 in Richmond, Va. She worked with her husband as a vocalist, as she had a beautiful voice and sang at many weddings and funerals and other special occasions. Inez was a member of The Richmond Class of Associated Bible Students.



In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by her siblings, Grace Evelyn Orrock Huffman, James Goodwin Orrock, Elsie Haywood Orrock Ward, Harry Wayland Orrock and Marion Allen Orrock.



She leaves two children, Allyson Moore Gary and James Parke Gary III; two grandchildren, Megan Kathleen Gary and Charlotte Parke Gary; a sister-in-law, Florence Esther Jones Orrock; six nieces, five nephews; and two very special friends, Arlene Jones and Bobby Giles.



The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the members of Ben Secours Hospice for their assistance and gracious care of Inez in her final days.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 30. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Central Virginia Food Bank.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.