FRAYSER, Inez "Nezzie" Gathright, 96, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Monday, September 21, 2020. Inez was born on June 4, 1924, in Goochland, Virginia, the fifth of six children to Inez Edwards Gathright and Carroll Augustus Gathright. She was the widow of William Ashby "Skeebo" Frayser Jr.; and is survived by her five children, Brenda F. Wright (Eddie), W. Ashby Frayser III, Lawrence P. Frayser II, Richard E. Frayser IV, Edward G. Frayser (Amy). Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Jeanne C. Frayser; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mother's greatest joy in life was the love for her five children. Nezzie also enjoyed gardening, baking and being with friends during happy hour. Most important was the love of her church and the Lord Jesus Christ. The Frayser family would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital and especially Bon Secours Hospice for the wonderful care that mom received. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, at St. Albans Anglican Church, 4006 Hermitage Road, Richmond. Interment to follow at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Albans Anglican Church or to Bon Secours Hospice. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.