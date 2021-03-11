Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Inez Jones Rainey
FUNERAL HOME
Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1304 North Main St.
Chase City, VA
RAINEY, Inez Jones, entered peacefully into eternal rest on March 8, 2021 at her home in North Chesterfield, Va. She was born on May 6, 1930 in Mecklenburg County, Va. In 1949, she married James Theodore "JT" Rainey. From this union, six children were born: Madeline Laverne, Marcella Ann, Debora Lynn, Janet Marie, James Theodore Jr. and Sandra Elaine. God blessed this gentle soul with 90 years of life and a graceful transition into his kingdom. Remains rest at Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City, Va., where a viewing will be held 2 until 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the chapel of Giles-Harris Funeral Home, 1304 N. Main St., Chase City, Va., with Rev. Linda Goode officiating. Burial will follow in Thyne Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Chase City, Va. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited and a mask will be required for all viewings and services. We ask that you adhere to all guidelines and practice social distancing. Online condolences at harrisfhc.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Giles-Harris Funeral Home
1304 N. Main St., Chase City, VA
Mar
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Giles-Harris Funeral Home
1304 N. Main St., Chase City, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Janet and family You are in our thoughts and prayers. Remember to take a day at a time. Your Mom was a very special person.
Cora and Jo Ann
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results