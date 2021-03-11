RAINEY, Inez Jones, entered peacefully into eternal rest on March 8, 2021 at her home in North Chesterfield, Va. She was born on May 6, 1930 in Mecklenburg County, Va. In 1949, she married James Theodore "JT" Rainey. From this union, six children were born: Madeline Laverne, Marcella Ann, Debora Lynn, Janet Marie, James Theodore Jr. and Sandra Elaine. God blessed this gentle soul with 90 years of life and a graceful transition into his kingdom. Remains rest at Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City, Va., where a viewing will be held 2 until 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the chapel of Giles-Harris Funeral Home, 1304 N. Main St., Chase City, Va., with Rev. Linda Goode officiating. Burial will follow in Thyne Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Chase City, Va. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited and a mask will be required for all viewings and services. We ask that you adhere to all guidelines and practice social distancing. Online condolences at harrisfhc.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.