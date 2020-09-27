HILL, Inez White, 95, of Mechanicsville, died peacefully on September 24, 2020. Inez was born in Richmond, Va., on April 12, 1925. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank J. Hill. She is survived by their three children, Dianne Birch (Bruce), Marian Forman and David Hill; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. For the last 20 years of her life, Inez lived at Covenant Woods, where she enjoyed having friends and interesting activities. Her family is grateful especially to the staff for the excellent care she received in the last years of her life.

