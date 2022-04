BOBCOMBE, Ingrid M., "Judy," 69, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed peacefully at her home Monday, March 28, 2022, with her family at her side. A public visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. on April 9, 2022, at Bliley's Funeral Home at 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. Service to follow at 1:30 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.