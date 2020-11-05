Menu
WILLIAMS, I.P. "Caker", Jr., born April 16, 1926, in Richmond, Va., passed peacefully on November 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen W. Williams; grandsons, Andrew Williams and infant Blake Pierce; parents, Irvin and Doris Williams; sisters, infant Doris Williams, Shirley Dolan and Lizzy Challenor; and sister-in-law, Nadean Woods. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Violet M. Williams; their children, David Williams (Kathy), Susan McNeil, Karen Suttles and Michael Williams; daughter-in-law, Marsha Williams; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Calvin Whitaker. I.P. served in the U.S. Navy, boxed his way to multiple Golden Glove state of Virginia champion titles and was a lifetime member of the Ironworkers Union Local 28. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020. Interment to follow in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to James River Hospice who cared for him in his final months (9100 Arboretum Pkwy., Suite 290, Richmond, Va. 23236) or Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute (1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Richmond, Va. 23235).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Nov
9
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224
GUEST BOOK
Many prayers to family and friends.
Wyatt Watson
November 4, 2020
Karen, so sorry for the loss of your father. Dad's are very special to us girls. ( Daddy's little girl) He was blessed with a long and wonderful 94 years. I lost my dad 8 years ago at 83. I miss him everyday as I know you will. You have so many wonderful memories. What a blessing to have so many memories. Prayers for you and your family.
Bonnie King Gold
November 4, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Mrs. Violet and the entire family! I.P. was an awesome guy, who proudly and bravely served our country and stood up for his family and friends and all that he believed in. He could always make me laugh with his "Geraldine" impression! Rest In Peace I.P.
Swag
November 4, 2020
Praying for the whole family. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Denise Henley
November 4, 2020
Gina Breeding
November 4, 2020