COUSAR, Irene Sawyer, entered into eternal rest September 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Everett E. Hubbard Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Bryan Randolph; grandchildren, Kashina Sams and Brenton Randolph; great-granddaughter, Kaylah Sams; daughter-in-law, Virgie Smith; many nieces and nephews, two devoted, Jana Lynn Johnson and John Edmonds; devoted cousins, Sheila Medley, Barbara Carden and Joe Singleton; special friends, Mrs. Lucy and Mr. Thomas Lee. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where Mrs. Cousar can be viewed Monday, September 27, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary St. Rev. Brown, Pastor, officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
To the family, Ms Irene was a very special neighbor! Mardick Road want be tbe same with out seeing her everyday in the yard! After the lost of my mother! She was our familt second mother! Truly I will miss her! We love you Deborah! We love you family! Hold on to God unchanging hands! He will take care of you!!!!!
Julia Conley
Friend
September 26, 2021
To the family, we are so sorry for your loss, please accept our condolences. Ms. Irene was a very special woman. May you find comfort as you draw on strength in the Lord.
Chris & Leslie Eure
September 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.