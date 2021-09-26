COUSAR, Irene Sawyer, entered into eternal rest September 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Everett E. Hubbard Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Bryan Randolph; grandchildren, Kashina Sams and Brenton Randolph; great-granddaughter, Kaylah Sams; daughter-in-law, Virgie Smith; many nieces and nephews, two devoted, Jana Lynn Johnson and John Edmonds; devoted cousins, Sheila Medley, Barbara Carden and Joe Singleton; special friends, Mrs. Lucy and Mr. Thomas Lee. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where Mrs. Cousar can be viewed Monday, September 27, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary St. Rev. Brown, Pastor, officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.