Sending prayers and love to all of Irene's family and friends. It was such an honor for me to be welcomed into your home and help care for her for over a year and a half. You all made me feel like family. She was such a sweet, stoic woman. I am here for you in any way that may be helpful. Sincerely. Lisa Blackburn, RN Senior Helpers

Lisa Blackburn December 13, 2021