FORD, Irene E., 78, of Glen Allen, Va., died December 10, 2021. Surviving are her husband, Sylvester Ford Jr.; a daughter, Kendra Coffey (Freddie III); a son, Kenard E. Ford; stepson, Sylvester L. Ford; two grandchildren, Madison and Kayley Coffey; brother, Randolph Williams (Ann); four nieces; sister-in-law, Margaret Barnes; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, December 19 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 20 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Elaine Scott officiating. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at a later date. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2021.