Irene E. Ford
FORD, Irene E., 78, of Glen Allen, Va., died December 10, 2021. Surviving are her husband, Sylvester Ford Jr.; a daughter, Kendra Coffey (Freddie III); a son, Kenard E. Ford; stepson, Sylvester L. Ford; two grandchildren, Madison and Kayley Coffey; brother, Randolph Williams (Ann); four nieces; sister-in-law, Margaret Barnes; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, December 19 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 20 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Elaine Scott officiating. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at a later date. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about cousin Irene. My prayers are with the family.
Sheila Carter
Family
December 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 18, 2021
My deepest sympathy to her family. I worked with Irene for a number of years. She was one of the most caring person I ever met.
Rosa James
Work
December 16, 2021
Sending prayers and love to all of Irene's family and friends. It was such an honor for me to be welcomed into your home and help care for her for over a year and a half. You all made me feel like family. She was such a sweet, stoic woman. I am here for you in any way that may be helpful. Sincerely. Lisa Blackburn, RN Senior Helpers
Lisa Blackburn
December 13, 2021
