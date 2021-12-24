HINES, Irene C. "Firestar", 78, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021, peacefully, at her home. Born in Philadelphia, she was a member of the Mattaponi Tribe and a resident of the Mattaponi Reservation for much of her childhood. Survivors include her children, Robbie "Windwalker" Custalow; Sandra "Skywater" Custalow (Mark Street); and Chuck "Deershadow" Hines (Dawn); her stepdaughter, Linda Simon-Powers; her grandson she raised as her own since birth, Donald Hines; her sisters, Dottie and Shirley; seven more grandchildren, Mickie James-Aldis "Free Spirit," Latoya James "Starfire," Benjamin Knuckles "Wild Cougar Spirit," Tayler Hines, Chase Lloyd, Heather Edwards; eight great-grandchildren; and all her life-long friends, Sue and Vance Hanna, Robin and Alfred Sletten and Whitey Johnson. Irene was a nurturer and caretaker at heart, and that's where she found joy, from helping raise her brothers and sister, to her children, her foster children, her grandchildren and beyond. She also was a wonderful loving caretaker for the elderly as a CNA at Ashland Convalescent Center until she retired after 15 years of service. Caring for people was at her heart and soul. She had a tremendous amount of love to share with all of them. Irene was also a fiery soul with an entrepreneurial spirit. She started and ran her own cleaning service until retirement, where she took a lot of pride in making sure her clients were always treated as her own. Also a strong rider and carriage driver, she found a passion in her horses. She was the proud owner, trainer and breeder of "O'MY Morgan's" Horse Farm in Doswell, Va., which became one of the top show farms of her time in the American Morgan Horse Association. The bloodlines she produced performed at top shows all over the U.S., winning Reserve Champion at the Grand Nationals. The family wishes to thank her doctor, Judith Gore, for her wonderful care. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, at 2 p.m. at Woodcot Farm, 25131 Ruther Glen Road, Ruther Glen, Va. 22456. A native ceremony will be held at a later date on the reservation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any animal rescue of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.