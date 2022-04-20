RAMSEY, Irene Freeman, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Charlotte, N.C., passed away peacefully on April 16, 2022, exactly one month after her 100th birthday.
She was born on March 16, 1922 to the late James Emery and Fannie Mitchell Freeman on the family tobacco farm outside of Dobson, N.C. Her lifelong love of learning displayed itself early when she became the third-grade spelling champion of Surry County—an accomplishment of which she was always proud. After graduating as Valedictorian of her high school class, she moved to Charlotte, where she completed business school and subsequently worked for several years as secretary to the Director of National Advertising at The Charlotte News. In 1945, John Lee Ramsey asked her to partner with him in establishing what would become Ramsey Refrigeration and Manufacturing Corporation, where she served as Vice President and Secretary of the successful company for nearly 40 years.
In 1957, John and Irene married and their beloved son, John David, was born in 1964. They formed a close-knit and loving family, always devoted to and supportive of each other in every way. Their life was centered on their church, Myers Park United Methodist, where for many years Irene taught children's Sunday school.
After John's death in 1984, she began teaching kindergarten at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, and was for the next 15 years a beloved figure for children and fellow teachers alike, her warm nature and loving spirit giving joy and confidence to the children in her charge.
In 2000, she moved to Farmville, Va., to be near her son and finally in 2010, moved to Richmond to live at St. Joseph's Home, run by the Little Sisters of the Poor and, more recently, by August Health Care. Until her death she brought cheer, hope and encouragement to the residents and staff of the St. Joseph's community.
Devoutly Christian throughout her life, she was a true child of Jesus Christ, with an abiding love for all whom she met. She showed special concern for the poor and the poor in spirit and always sought to help others in any way she could. She had a mischievous sense of humor and a marvelous sense of wonder for nature, the flowers and birds and wild animals that always delighted her. Her example of Christ-like love, compassion and mercy will continue to shape the lives of generations of friends and family for many years to come.
In addition to her parents and husband; she was predeceased by her older sister, Pauline Holder. She is survived by her son, Rev. John David Ramsey of Richmond; her niece, Foye Isaacs; and nephew, Terry Holder, both of Dobson, N.C.; and her oldest friends, Jane Cobb of Davidson, N.C. and Claire Skinner of Charlotte, N.C.; as well as a whole host of friends old and young who loved her as a mother.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Myers Park United Methodist Church in Charlotte, N.C.
A Mass will celebrated in her memory at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Richmond, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor in Baltimore, Md. or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.