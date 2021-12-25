Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene B. Wilson
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
WILSON, Irene B., 75, of Richmond, departed this life on December 20, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Cornell Wilson Sr.; two children, Cornell Jr. and Kimberly Wilson; sister-in-law, Mary Bullock; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Dec
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was saddened to learn of the passing of Irene. We worked together at Maryland Casualty Company. She was a delightful person. I am praying for peace and comfort for her family today and the days to come. May her soul Rest In Peace.
Brenda Miles Lewis
Work
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results