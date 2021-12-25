WILSON, Irene B., 75, of Richmond, departed this life on December 20, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Cornell Wilson Sr.; two children, Cornell Jr. and Kimberly Wilson; sister-in-law, Mary Bullock; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.