DELBRIDGE, Iris Genevieve Trainum, 92, of Richmond, Va., a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed into the arms of our Lord peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Robert Lee Delbridge; and her parents, Clarence Algie Trainum and Emma Beatrice Trainum, all of Richmond, Va. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah; her sons, Bobby (Ivy), Jeffrey (Jean) and Dudley (Paige); 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. The family would like to thank Legacy Hospice for their concerned care and support of our mother during her final days. A private (immediate family) graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Goochland County on Monday, November 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that contributions be made to Woodland Heights Baptist Church for their food closet at 31st and Springhill Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23225.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.